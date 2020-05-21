Columbia Valley Search and Rescue responded to a call for assistance on Monday, after an eight-year-old girl fell down a steep embankment in a mountain biking incident. Photo provided by CVSAR.

Young girl flown to Calgary after mountain biking accident near Invermere

Family had been mountain biking on the Johnson Trail in the Columbia Valley

A young girl was flown to Calgary for medical treatment after falling approximately 150 feet down an embankment along Toby Creek near Invermere on Monday, May 18.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) responded to a call for assistance alongside the B.C. Ambulance Service, with 17 volunteers members utilizing rope rescue systems to access and evacuate an eight-year-old girl who was mountain biking on the Johnson Trail, according to a news release.

The young girl was evaluated by a volunteer CVSAR doctor and staff with STARS, an Alberta-based medical evacuation service, which was dispatched to the scene.

CVSAR is reminding people who recreate in the backcountry to be properly prepared, especially in light of COVID-19, in order to reduce exposure to volunteer rescue members and reduce strain on emergency and medical resources.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital
Next story
Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Just Posted

Disc golf back better than ever in East Kootenay

Rules in place for safe play, improvements to local courses, plans for the future

Young girl flown to Calgary after mountain biking accident near Invermere

Family had been mountain biking on the Johnson Trail in the Columbia Valley

Innovative COVID-19 Programming at Kimberley Alternate School

Teachers across the province are finding new ways to connec with their… Continue reading

Utility vehicle driver faces charges

Just after 5 p.m. on May 19 RCMP responded to a flipped… Continue reading

City of Kimberley issues Water Quality Advisory

Water Quality Advisories are common in Kimberley each spring as the run off picks up

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

Former Grand Forks fire chief suing city for wrongful dismissal

Dale Heriot was fired in July 2019 after his department was investigated for safety, bullying issues

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Most Read