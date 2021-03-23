Young woman killed in crash near Yahk

A head-on collision near Yahk on Monday, March 22, claimed the life of a young woman from Creston.

A fatal accident near Yahk on Monday, March 22, is still under investigation. However, RCMP have confirmed a driver was killed in a two-car collision. It appears one of the cars involved may have crossed the centre line.

The accident happened early Monday morning about 5 am, seven kilometres east of Yahk. Highway 3 was closed for several hours.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for funeral services for Jennifer Garrett, 19, of Creston, who was killed in the head-on crash while on her way home to Creston.