Youth Leadership Summit coming to Kimberley this April

Supporting young people to lead, take action

This April, the Columbia Basin Trust will once again host a youth leadership event at the Kimberley Conference Centre.

The Basin Youth Network Leadership Summit will be held in Kimberley From April 24 to 26, 2020.

At the conference, youth will develop and learn new skills, expand their friend circles and to make a difference in their community by setting youth-focused community priorities.

Kimberley hosted the conference once before, in 2018, when nearly 100 youth from around the Basin attended.

Members of Kimberley’s Youth Action Network attended.

RELATED: 100 youth attend the Basin Youth Network 2018 Leadership Summit in Kimberley

“Basin youth are making positive impacts in their communities, and we hope this weekend inspires them to think big and continue their great work,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “The Summit is a way for youth to collaborate and network as they continue to build valuable life skills that will follow them into the future as they strengthen their leadership skills and take action.”

The Leadership Summit is an action-packed and interactive weekend with sessions that will support youth in finding their voice and taking action on issues that matter to them. They will interact with new people, try new experiences and most of all have fun. Youth will also have the opportunity to provide input into the renewal of the Trust’s strategic priorities during a special Our Trust, Our Future 2020 engagement session.

“The Basin Youth Network was launched in 2016 to support the changing needs of youth and communities, and it is amazing to see what has been accomplished since its inception. Youth are actively engaged in their communities and truly making positive changes in the communities where they live,” said Mike Kent, Regional Coordinator, Basin Youth Network. “The Summit will connect over 100 youth to learn new skills, and plan for the future. I encourage all youth to apply.”

Learn more about the Leadership Summit and apply online by February 28, 2020 at ourtrust.org/youthsummit. Successful applicants will be subsidized to attend this event for free.

The Trust’s Basin Youth Network helps communities increase local activities and opportunities for youth, enabling them to learn skills like leadership and engage more with each other and their communities. To date, the Trust has supported 28 local youth networks. Learn more at ourtrust.org/youthnetwork.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cat found in 7-Eleven Dumpster in Smithers recovering, after anonymous donation

Just Posted

Youth Leadership Summit coming to Kimberley this April

Supporting young people to lead, take action

Kimberley pianist offering free lessons for charitable donations

Kimberley pianist Arne Sahlen was a self-described ‘intense-admirer’ of Don Davies, who… Continue reading

Minor hockey in Kimberley this weekend.

Coming up in Minor Hockey this weekend is the Clash in the… Continue reading

The state of the City of Kimberley: Mayor Don McCormick

In order to say yes to your priorities, you have to be willing to say no to something else, Mayor says

Kimberley’s Buchy reflects on national curling experience

Kimberley’s Kayla Buchy is far from finished her curling season despite not… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Heroes hold flickering candles

Yme Woensdregt Two years ago, on February 14, a gunman opened fire… Continue reading

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

Cat found in 7-Eleven Dumpster in Smithers recovering, after anonymous donation

The Northwest Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid-February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Hobbits do not leap and other leap year facts

As most of you are aware, 2020 is a leap year, meaning… Continue reading

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Most Read