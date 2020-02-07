Youth Leadership Summit coming to Kimberley this April

This April, the Columbia Basin Trust will once again host a youth leadership event at the Kimberley Conference Centre.

The Basin Youth Network Leadership Summit will be held in Kimberley From April 24 to 26, 2020.

At the conference, youth will develop and learn new skills, expand their friend circles and to make a difference in their community by setting youth-focused community priorities.

Kimberley hosted the conference once before, in 2018, when nearly 100 youth from around the Basin attended.

Members of Kimberley’s Youth Action Network attended.

“Basin youth are making positive impacts in their communities, and we hope this weekend inspires them to think big and continue their great work,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “The Summit is a way for youth to collaborate and network as they continue to build valuable life skills that will follow them into the future as they strengthen their leadership skills and take action.”

The Leadership Summit is an action-packed and interactive weekend with sessions that will support youth in finding their voice and taking action on issues that matter to them. They will interact with new people, try new experiences and most of all have fun. Youth will also have the opportunity to provide input into the renewal of the Trust’s strategic priorities during a special Our Trust, Our Future 2020 engagement session.

“The Basin Youth Network was launched in 2016 to support the changing needs of youth and communities, and it is amazing to see what has been accomplished since its inception. Youth are actively engaged in their communities and truly making positive changes in the communities where they live,” said Mike Kent, Regional Coordinator, Basin Youth Network. “The Summit will connect over 100 youth to learn new skills, and plan for the future. I encourage all youth to apply.”

Learn more about the Leadership Summit and apply online by February 28, 2020 at ourtrust.org/youthsummit. Successful applicants will be subsidized to attend this event for free.

The Trust’s Basin Youth Network helps communities increase local activities and opportunities for youth, enabling them to learn skills like leadership and engage more with each other and their communities. To date, the Trust has supported 28 local youth networks. Learn more at ourtrust.org/youthnetwork.



