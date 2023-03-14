NOTICE OF FIRST READING

The City of Kimberley is considering an amendment to the Zoning Bylaw No. 1850, 1994 affecting the property at 523 304th St. The amendment is proposed to accommodate the development of mixed-use commercial and residential buildings. The proposed Bylaw No. 2740, City of Kimberley Zoning Bylaw 1850, Amendment No.166, 2023 will rezone the property from Automotive Commercial (C-3) to Commercial (C-1).

The proposed Bylaw No. 2740 will apply to the property located at 523 304th St and legally described Parcel C (LA23762) Block 4 District Lot 2378 Kootenay District Plan 733A (PID 026-596-491) as shown outlined on the map below.

More information on proposed Bylaw 2740 and the accompanying information may be inspected at kimberley.ca/services/planning-development/public-notices or at City Hall.

Council has indicated intention to consider First Reading of Bylaw 2740 on March 27th, 2023. Given the proposed zoning conformance with the City of Kimberley Official Plan Bylaw 2600, Council will not be holding a public hearing. You may provide comment on the proposed bylaw by submitting your comments in writing to City Hall (drop-off in mail slot, e-mail planning@kimberley.ca or fax 250-427-5252) by 2pm on the day of the First Reading of the Bylaw.

All submissions will form part of the public record.

Questions? Please contact Justin Cook, Planner, at 250-427-9665 or jcook@kimberley.ca.