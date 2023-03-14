NOTICE OF FIRST READING

The City of Kimberley is considering an amendment to the Zoning Bylaw No. 1850, 1994 affecting the property at 99 Fernie St. The amendment is proposed to accommodate the development of duplex residential buildings with accessory dwellings. The proposed Bylaw No. 2741, Amendment No.167, 2023 to Zoning Bylaw 1850 will rezone the property from a mixture of Residential R-2 and Multiple Unit Residential R-12 to entirely Residential R-2.

The proposed Bylaw 2741 will apply to the property located at 99 Fernie St and legally described as District Lot 3700 Kootenay District except part included in Plan 2412 (PID: 017-297-443) as shown outlined on the map below.

More information on proposed Bylaw 2741 and the accompanying information may be inspected at kimberley.ca/services/planning-development/public-notices or at City Hall.

Council has indicated intention to consider First Reading of Bylaw 2741 on March 27th, 2023. Given the proposed zoning conformance with the City of Kimberley Official Plan Bylaw 2600, Council will not be holding a public hearing. You may provide input to the proposed bylaw by submitting your comments in writing to City Hall (drop-off in mail slot, e-mail planning@kimberley.ca or fax 250-427-5252) by 2pm on the day of the First Reading of the Bylaw.

All submissions will form part of the public record.

Questions? Please contact Justin Cook, Planner, at 250-427-9665 or jcook@kimberley.ca.