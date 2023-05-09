Notice of Proposed Freedom Mobile Telecommunications Facility

Description: As part of the public consultation process required by the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Freedom Mobile is inviting the public to comment on a new wireless facility in the City of Kimberley, BC.
Freedom Mobile is proposing to install a 50.0 metre self-support wireless communications structure in order to provide wireless data and voice communication services to the Kimberley area.
Proposed Tower Location: Hilltop east of Kimberley, BC No municipal address (PID: 016-481-534)
Coordinates: Latitude: N 49.67830611°, Longitude: W 115.9540771°.
For More Information:
Tawny Verigin c/o Cypress Land Services Inc.
Agents to Freedom Mobile
Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2
Telephone:
E:publicconsultation@cypresslandservices.com
The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on June 9, 2023 with respect to this matter.
Freedom Mobile Site: BCB0006A
Location Map