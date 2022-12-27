Notice Of Public Hearing

The City of Kimberley is considering amendments to the Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw No. 2600, 2017 and Zoning Bylaw No. 1850, 1994 affecting the property at 520 Wallinger Avenue. The amendments are proposed to accommodate renovation of the existing buildings for commercial uses.

The proposed Bylaw No. 2723, Amendment No. 4 to OCP Bylaw 2600 will re-classify the OCP land use designation of the property from Institutional to Commercial.

The proposed Bylaw No. 2724, Amendment No. 159, 2022 to Zoning Bylaw 1850 will rezone the property from Public Institutional (P-1) to Commercial (C-1).

The proposed Bylaws 2723 and 2724 will apply to the property located at 520 Wallinger Ave. and legally described as Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block B, District Lot 1358 Kootenay District Plan 1582 (PIDs: 015-752-453, 015-754-243, 015-786-862) as shown outlined on the map below.

More information on proposed Bylaws 2723 and 2724 and the accompanying information may be inspected at kimberley.ca/services/planning-development/public-notices until the date of the hearing.

An Electronic Public Hearing for the proposed Bylaws 2723 and 2724 will be held on Monday, January 9th, 2023 at 7:00 pm and will be available for viewing on the City of Kimberley’s YouTube channel. You may provide input to the proposed bylaw in one of the following ways:

Submit your comments in writing to City Hall (drop-off in mail slot, e-mail planning@kimberley.ca or fax 250-427-5252) by 2pm on the day of the hearing, or

Share your comments via telephone during the hearing by calling 1-800-741-7180. Please call by 6:50pm to register into meeting number (access code) 2773 285 1048, then enter the “#” symbol when asked for attendee number. You will be able to hear the meeting, but you will be on hold and muted until it is your turn to speak.

All submissions will form part of the public record. Council is not able to receive further information or submissions after the conclusion of the public hearing.

Questions? Please contact Justin Cook, Planner, at 250-427-9665 or jcook@kimberley.ca.