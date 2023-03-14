NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Kimberley is considering an amendment to the Zoning Bylaw No. 1850, 1994 affecting theproperty at 501 Forest Crowne Drive. The amendment is proposed to accommodate the development of a duplex dwelling that will be subdivided along the common wall. The proposed Bylaw No. 2739, City of Kimberley Zoning Bylaw No. 1850, Amendment No. 165, 2023 will rezone the property from Single-Unit Residential (R-9) to Residential (R-1).

The proposed Bylaw No. 2739 will apply to the property located at 501 Forest Crowne Drive and legally described as Lot A District Lots 2379 and 3064 Kootenay District Plan NEP 67990 Except Plans NEP84231, NEP85304, NEP85305 and NEP85306 (PID 024-911-798) as shown outlined on the map below.

More information on proposed Bylaw No. 2739 and the accompanying information may be inspected at kimberley.ca/services/planning-development/public-notices until the date of the hearing.

An Electronic Public Hearing for the proposed Bylaw 2739 will be held on Monday, March 27th, 2023 at 7:00 pm and will be available for viewing on the City of Kimberley’s YouTube channel. You may provide input to the proposed bylaw in one of the following ways:

Submit your comments in writing to City Hall (drop-off in mail slot, e-mail planning@kimberley.ca or fax 250-427-5252) by 2pm on the day of the hearing, or

Share your comments via telephone during the hearing by calling 1-800-741-7180. Please call by 6:50pm to register into meeting number (access code) 2774 288 4049, then enter the “#” symbol when asked for attendee number. You will be able to hear the meeting but you will be on hold and muted until it is your turn to speak.

All submissions will form part of the public record. Council is not able to receive further information or submissions after the conclusion of the public hearing.

Questions? Please contact Justin Cook, Planner, at 250-427-9665 or jcook@kimberley.ca.