Notice of Public Hearing

The City of Kimberley is considering an amendment to the Zoning Bylaw No. 1850, 1994. The proposed Bylaw No. 2727, Amendment No. 160, 2022 to Zoning Bylaw No. 1850 will rezone the property located at 522 Forest Crowne Drive from the R-9 Single-unit Residential zone to the R-1 Residential zone. The applicant proposes to construct a single-unit dwelling and a detached accessory dwelling unit on the subject property.

The proposed Bylaw No. 2727 will amend Schedule “A” of Zoning Bylaw 1850 to rezone the property located at 522 Forest Crown Drive and legally described as Lot 19 District Lot 2379 Kootenay District Plan NEP85306 (PID: 027-294-382) from R-9 zone to R-1 zone as shown outlined on the map below.

More information on proposed Bylaw No. 2727 and the accompanying information may be inspected at

kimberley.ca/services/planning-development/public-notices until the date of the hearing.

An Electronic Public Hearing for the proposed Bylaw 2727 will be held on Monday, December 12th, 2022 at 7:00 pm and will be available for viewing on the City of Kimberley’s YouTube channel. You may provide input to the proposed bylaw in one of the following ways:

Submit your comments in writing to City Hall (drop-off in mail slot, e-mail planning@kimberley.ca or fax 250-427-5252) by 2pm on the day of the hearing, or Share your comments via telephone during the hearing by calling 1-800-741-7180. Please call by 6:50pm to register into meeting number (access code) 2771 112 9007, then enter the “#” symbol when asked for attendee number. You will be able to hear the meeting but you will be on hold and muted until it is your turn to speak.

All submissions will form part of the public record. Council is not able to receive further information or submissions after the conclusion of the public hearing.