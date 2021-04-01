1930-2021 ~ With sadness we announce the passing of Betty Mellor, at the age of 90.

Betty was born, raised, and resided in Kimberley, B.C., it is also where she met her husband of 66 years, “Buzz”, and together they raised their three children.

Betty enjoyed the activities the area had to offer, with her family and extended family. They loved to picnic, and the “happy days” spent at St. Mary’s lake. Betty was an avid bowler, she enjoyed long walks, growing fabulous begonias, reading, and travel. Betty loved her home and family above all things.

Betty is survived by her son K.P “Buzz” Mellor, daughter Gayle Shay, granddaughters Danika, Justina and Emma, extended families including great grandsons, Seth and Lars, brother Bill Cairns and his family.

She was predeceased by her son Russell Milton and her husband P.K “Buzz” Mellor.

Due to the current restrictions, there will be a private service held in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services.

Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com

McPherson Funeral Service