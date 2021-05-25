With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our father Bill Goudie after a lengthy battle with dementia, Parkinson’s, and cancer at the age of 88.

Dad was born in Troon, Scotland. He immigrated to Canada as a young man.

He married Margaret and had two children Sean and Lezlie.

Dad was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards particularly bridge and cribbage, and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Dad sang in many choirs. Our home was always full of music whether it was dad singing or listening to a wide range of music from Patsy Cline to Cat Stevens to a great deal of classical music and Opera.

Bill was a sports enthusiast – over the years he enjoyed playing rugby, tennis golf, and swimming, as well as his 5BX. He loved cheering on the Montreal Canadiens and watching golf and tennis.

Dad loved languages – he taught them for many years and was able to learn new languages quickly. He taught in Sturgis and Regina Saskatchewan, Nigeria and worked for CIDA in Cameroon. Upon retirement he and mom moved to Kimberley B.C. where he spent many happy years.

Bill loved to travel, moving to Canada as a young man, taking his family to live in Scotland, Nigeria and Cameroon. He continued traveling in Europe, Australia the Caribbean and Morocco right up until it was too difficult for him to do so.

Dad cared deeply about human rights and had a compassionate heart. He believed everyone had the right to a free education and healthcare. Bill was predeceased by so many loved ones in Scotland and Canada including his two great loves: his wife of 45 years Margaret, followed by his partner of many years Alma Amy.

Left to miss him are his children Sean (Sylvie) Lezlie (Daniel) and his grandchildren Joelle (Glen), Keenan (Kat) Nic, Ainzley (Joel) and great grandson James, his

surviving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and friends in many places.

To Denise (Wink),Helen (Simon) and Ben (Patti) your regular calls, visits, love and support have meant so much to dad and to our family.

Thank you so much to the staff at the Warm and Cozy Care Home and especially to Safal, Subir, and Rehka for making dad so happy when COVID-19 wouldn’t relent and he couldn’t get out. He was so happy in his home on 37th.

To the nurses at St Paul’s Hospital your care and compassion is incredible. Kia, Jody, Brooklyn, Brook, Angie, Leah and Kyle thank you for everything you did.

Bill’s ashes will be returned to Scotland by his children as per his request when travel is possible.

Donations can be made to:

Doctors Without Borders

Alzheimer Society of Canada

Canadian Cancer Society

