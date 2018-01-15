Debby Lynn Flaata

Debby Flaata, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, auntie, and friend went home to be with her heavenly father.

Debby will be lovingly remembered by her best friend and husband Carl, and her two children, Scott (Kim) and Asya (Leif) Coughlin. Debby will also be remembered by her two precious grandchildren Zoe and James, her mother Babe Augustine, her brother Verdun (Kaek), sisters Cindy (Jim) Sawatsky and Shannon Augustine (Gordon Weber), and her twin sister Tammy Augustine (Allan MacDonald) along with her many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Debby is predeceased by her father, Lloyd Augustine (January 2007).

Debby had a strong faith in God, evident in the way she lived her life, with purpose and integrity, and in the peace she felt through her entire diagnoses. She was strong and passionate and an advocate for those in need. When Debby wasn’t working she enjoyed spending time outside with family and friends. She loved kayaking, camping, fishing and spending time with Grace and Jackson (her God Children), who she was blessed to live near. Through her life Debby had the opportunity to work in a variety of careers within the BC government including her time as a Deputy Sheriff, Front Counter BC and most recently as Compliance and Enforcement Officer for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resources.

In Debby’s years working for the BC government she was blessed to be mentored by very strong leaders who passed their knowledge onto her. Debby quickly understood the value and important of this mentorship. Often she acknowledged she was learning more from the new recruits then she could ever pass on to them, through this she gained lifelong friendships.

In lieu of flowers Debby would want people to remember her by doing something in her memory by giving your time or donation to His Hope Uganda, your time or donation to Salt and Light, always have a forgiving heart – we don’t always know someone’s story, or make someone smile today if in your power to do so.

A memorial service for Debby will be held at the Cranbrook Alliance Church (1200 – Kootenay Street North) on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 1:00 pm.

