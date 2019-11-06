George Gref











November 6, 2019

1927 – 2019 ~ George Gref passed away peacefully at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 92. Loved husband of Edith for 66 years, dear father to Grace (Robert) Young and George (Jo Ann) Gref and cherished Opa to Katharina and Michael Gref. George had a full and active life. He enjoyed the outdoors, skiing and working in his yard and garden. Private service at a later date.

