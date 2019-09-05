The family of Iwan (Johnny) Sywulsky wish to announce his passing at age 92 in Kimberley BC. He was predeceased by his wife Doreen in 2002. He is survived by 3 children, Karen of Vancouver, Chris(Cathy) of Old Town, and Beth(Ian) of Canberra.

Also Grand daughters Sasha(Josh) of Whitehorse, Carly(Ted) of Langley, and Hope from Canberra.

Dad was born and raised to the age of 13 in the Ukraine. He and his family survived Relocation by the soviets twice, then was taken by the German army on their sweep Through eastern Europe. He and some Polish buddies were able to surrender to Allied Forces in Rimini Italy and eventually worked on farms in England post war. This was Where he met and married Doreen and decided to come to Canada in 1954. Dad worked various jobs in Beausejour Manitoba before starting his own business in the mid 60’s, Johnny’s Upholstering which he operated until the late 70’s when they retired to their home on Pinawa Bay outside of Lac du Bonnet. In the 80’s they moved to Kelowna BC to be closer to family there. They resided there until 2002 when mom passed. Dad moved to the Kimberley area to be near son Chris and daughter in law Cathy, until his recent passing. He loved his life here and was never Short of things to putter with in the country at Old Town.

Internment will take place at the Kimberley cemetery where he will once again be reunited with mom. A celebration of his life will take place September 14th at Chris and Cathy’s Residence at Old Town BC at 1pm. All who knew or met dad are invited to come out And share a story. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of the Pines Senior Residence in Kimberley for their genuine care and consideration for dads well being.