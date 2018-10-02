June 25, 1919 – October 2, 2018

With heavy hearts the family of Jerry Purnell announce her passing on October 2, 2018 in Cranbrook, BC. Jerry was born June 25, 1919 to Joseph and Esther Knadle, in Lacombe, Alberta where she spent her childhood. While attending school and playing music with her brother and sister at country dances she met and married Harold Purnell. They moved from the farming life in 1948 to the Purnell and Sons theatre business in the Crowsnest Pass area. In 1954 the couple and their three daughters moved to BC to manage the Cranbrook and Kimberly theatres until 1964 when they were sold. Jerry then worked in the retail side of business at the Cranbrook Saddlery, and the Sew and Sew Shop, which she later purchased with a partner. Jerry and Harold enjoyed raising quarter horses and cattle. She loved her flower and vegetable gardens and baking for all who would partake. Enjoying company and baking so much her garage sales included freshly made donuts, cinnamon buns and hot coffee. Family gatherings were paramount to her and she never missed an opportunity to visit with friends and relatives. Jerry was a member of The Lions Club, The Steeple Steppers Square Dance group, Maverick Riding Club, and The Quilters of Fort Steele. She was an enthusiastic history buff for the area, always researching deeper for more details.

Jerry was predeceased by her husband Harold, her brother Irving Knadle, her sister Katherine Bragg and son-in-law Don Cockwell. She is survived by daughters Donna Cockwell, Diane (Darrel) Stone and Darlene Purnell (Joe), David (Sandi) Cockwell, Deanna Wilmot (Eric), four great grandchildren Jason, Chantel (Willy), Bryan (Sara) and Aaron (Sharla); three great-great grandchildren Aviana, Jailyn, and Taya and another to be announced shortly. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held at McPherson Funeral Home in Cranbrook on 2nd Street South from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Saturday October 6th. The family invites you to share your memories and stories at that time.

In lieu of flowers treasure your family.

