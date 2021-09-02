John Miller

There will be a celebration of John Millers’ life, who left this mortal earth on January 3rd 2021.
The service will be held at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kimberley BC, on September 11th, 2021 at 2 pm.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be a limit of 50 people in the sanctuary.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries