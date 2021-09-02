There will be a celebration of John Millers’ life, who left this mortal earth on January 3rd 2021.
The service will be held at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kimberley BC, on September 11th, 2021 at 2 pm.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be a limit of 50 people in the sanctuary.
