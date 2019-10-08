Lister was born on November 11, 1925 in Cranbrook BC, and passed away after a lengthy battle with dementia on September 5th in the wee hours of the morning at the Pines in Kimberley. He was the younger of two children, and was predeceased by his parents, his older sister Ruth Beday and her son Fred Beday, and his life partner Kaye in 2016.

He is survived by his son Fred (Carol) and daughters Helen (Guy) and Kathy. Also left are his grandchildren – Cody (Claire) and their sons Levi and Dawson – Sara, and her children Connor, Harmonie and Savannah – Tim(Stacy) Robbins and their daughter Molly – Kelly Robbins – Jaycee (Lane) Pighin and their daughter Andi. Also, his niece Judy (Garth) Scott and family of Kitimat, BC.

Lister could be found contributing his knowledge or opinion in many clubs in the area, the Ta Ta Creek Farmers Institute, Pine Ridge Roping Club and Kootenay Christmas Tree Association and for the past 30+ years a proud volunteer and supporter of the Cranbrook Pro Rodeo. He was a major shareholder and employee at Community Auctions in Cranbrook, BC Parks Branch and a Brand Inspector in BC. He was a member of the Foothills Cowboys Association, The Canadian Cowboys Association, and Century Team Ropers, and a great supporter of local hockey teams and didn’t miss many of his children’s and grandchildren’s and even great grands activities and sporting events.

Special thank you to the Staff at the Kimberley Special Care Home (PINES), for all the love and wonderful care you gave to our Dad over the past three years, and especially those who helped us through the past week. Thank you to Susan and Brian who visited Dad weekly and shared many of his adventures over the past few years. Thank you also to Cheryl who helped us immensely with Dad’s extra care during his stay at the Pines.

REMEMBERING A PIONEER will be October 19, 2019 at the Wasa Hall from 1 – 5 pm. A time to share stories of Lister and enjoy the friendships made over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dads memory can be made to the Wasa Community Hall in c/o Wasa Recreation Society, Box 164, Wasa, BC, V0B 2K0