Margaret Helen MacRae (nee Breeze)

July 27, 2018

Helen passed away peacefully at age 102 on July 24th at the Kimberley Special Care Home.

She was predeceased by her husband James Stewart MacRae and son Bruce. She is survived by her sister Evelyn Murison, son Roche MacRae (Karen) and Bruce’s partner Helen, grandchildren Gavin, Andrea, Michelle, Maria, and Simon and numerous nephews and nieces. Happily she was able to enjoy the birth of her great grandson Iver in 2016.

Helen was born in the now ghost town of Sandon, BC and raised in Nelson the oldest of seven siblings. The early death of her mother meant she was very involved in the raising of her brothers and sisters which developed a sense of responsibility and self-reliance that lasted the rest of her life. She graduated from the nursing program at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver in 1942 which started a career that spanned decades beginning in the army and Pinchi Lake where she met Stewart.

Most of her career was spent nursing at the Kimberley Hospital and in later years she worked in nursing administration at several regional hospitals in BC and as far afield as Indonesia, where she taught nursing. Helen was a tireless worker for the PTA and a fierce advocate for mental health and health care concerns in general at both the local and provincial levels and accumulated awards and recognition from those organizations. Most recently she was a volunteer at the Kimberley Food Bank. A great advocate of life-long learning, she earned a college diploma long after she reluctantly retired.

Singularly independent, she was able to remain in her own home until age 95 when she conceded to the comfort of the Garden View Village. She remained involved in community affairs until her failing health had her enter the Kimberley Special Care Home.

Imagine the changes she had in her lifetime!

Helen will be sadly missed; a private gathering will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Service. Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com

McPherson Funeral Service