1926-2021 ~ Our family is saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mom, grandma, and great grandma. Mom passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side, one day after her 95th birthday.

She is survived by her three children, Susan (Curtis) Huber, Jon (Rada) Moe, and Nancy (Leo) Wolfer; grandchildren, Kristi (Chad) McDonald, Kristi and Jimmy’s father, Jim Dalzell; granddaughter-in-law, Kristine Dalzell, Benjamin (Erin) Huber, Anthony (Tessa) Huber, Emily (Ricky) Smith, Jennifer and Daniel Moe, their mother, Margaret Moe, and Steven (Kati) Wolfer; great grandchildren, Cedric and Isla McDonald, Ewan and William Dalzell, Brooklynn, Olivia, Theodore, James, Arianna Huber, Soren, Reuben, and Nox Huber, Landon and Remus Smith, and Quinn Wolfer. She is also survived by her sister, Amelia and her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Irving in 2008; grandson, Jimmy; her parents; brothers, Gino and Anthony; and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rita was born July 19, 1926 to parents, Antonio and Elisa Minoletti, in Fort William, Ontario. She grew up in Rossport, Ontario on the beautiful shores of Lake Superior, with her sister, Amelia and brother, Gino. They attended school in a one room schoolhouse. In the winter they skated and played hockey, and in the summer they picked berries, went on picnics, and fished in the harbor.

Mom moved to Port Arthur (Thunder Bay) to stay with her grandmother while she finished high school. Three years later, her family also moved and settled in Port Arthur. Rita completed high school, took a business course, and started a job as a secretary with Lakehead Motors, where she worked for seven years.

In 1950, she moved to Kimberley, BC to be near her sister. There she met and married our dad, Irving Moe. They moved to the Edmonton area, where they had three children, Susan, Jon, and Nancy. Mom was a stay-at-home mother and loved looking after her house and family.

The family later moved to North Vancouver. Mom loved to entertain and hosted many family gatherings. She was a great cook and compiled a beautiful cookbook over the years with her favorite recipes, poems, and family pictures. Everyone has a copy. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

After Dad retired, they moved back to Kimberley. All of us spent many of our holidays there over the years. They enjoyed their yearly trips to the Oregon coast, where they collected and brought home many beautiful treasures from the shore. They loved to hike and ski together and with friends and family.

Mom was interested in genealogy and traveled across Europe. She took several trips to Falmenta, Italy, where her family originated. She met many cousins for the first time! When Dad passed away, Mom stayed in their home for several years, but eventually moved to Medicine Hat, Alberta to be near her daughters.

In her later years, she crocheted hundreds of dishcloths – gifts for everyone she knew! One of her final wishes was to visit her sister Amelia Austin, 97, in Kimberley, BC. She was able to do this just two weeks before her passing.

There will be a private family graveside service. Condolences may be sent to condolences@saamis.com subject heading Rita Moe. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Saamis Memorial Funeral Chapel and Crematorium, “The Chapel in the Park”, Medicine Hat, Alberta.

