December 24, 1932 – November 23, 2018

Rose passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 9th, 2018 in Kimberley, BC at 85 years of age. Rose was born in Berwyn, AB. She was raised on her dad’s farm and rode horseback to and from school every day. As a young cowgirl working on the farm Rose met the love of her life Bernie. They married and together they made five children. Rose and Bernie took up farming and ranching and professional school bus driving while on their farm near Hythe, AB. Continuing her passion for sports, Rose was an amazing fast ball player and she and her favorite saddle horse “Goldie” competed in timed barrel racing.

In 1968 Rose and Bernie sold their farm by auction and bought the taxi company in Kimberley, BC during the heyday of the Sullivan Mine. Rose and her family packed up the 1965 Pontiac Parisian with the U-Haul in tow and made their way to Kimberley. Kimberley was wonderful and Rose continued playing ball, skiing, and riding horseback. Rose and Bernie were passionate and missed the country lifestyle, so in 1976 they built a new home and moved to their Meadowbrook Ranch. Rose got her horse again. They bought, raised, and trained many many horses, cows, and chickens, but no goats. Rose’s animals provided milk and eggs for many years after. Rose and Bernie drove school bus with all the kids routes until retirement. Rose and Bernie pioneered the Rocky Mountain Riders Club for many, many years and were awarded lifetime members. Rose the horse Queen was a horse trainer, and she taught riding lessons for all ages, and to her kids and all her grandkids. Rose did it for the love of kids and for her love of horses. Rose and Bernie could be found at the Kimberley Seniors Centre #14 at the local Centennial Hall on a weekly basis playing cards and games. Rose and Bernie were also members of the Meadowbrook Community Association from its beginning and she loved her horseback rides and the lunches packed in those saddle bags and times at Cherry Creek Falls with her family and all those kids. This was an all-day event, and all were welcome.

Rose was predeceased by the love of her life “Bernie” the cowboy (2016), grandchildren, Michael Spence (2006) and Dallas Spence (1996), her mother and father, Ida and Jake Meyers. Rose is survived by by her five children Diana (Ardell) Spence, Bob (Bobbie) Seifried, Lynda (Brian) Kubos, Doug (Jaymi) Seifried and Lorna Seifried (Colin); her grandchildren Olivia Seifried, Abrial Seifried (Chloe), Elliot Seifried, Jocelyn (Ian) Benson, Jennelle Lafortune, Marisa (Charlie) Stableford, Leslie (Vanessa) Pahl, and Travis (Janessa) Pahl; her great grandchildren Brenton, Calliandra, and Adielia; her sisters Rita Murphy and Betty Murphy; her step-sister Margaret Moles and brother-in-law Frank Seifried and all of Rose’s extended family.

In Loving Memory of Rose Seifried, and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the: Kimberley Senior’s Centre #14 at the Kootenay Savings Credit Union or to PO Box 397, Kimberley, BC, V1A 2Y9 or to the: Rocky Mountain Riders Club, 7502 Hwy 95A, Kimberley, BC, V1A 3L4.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

