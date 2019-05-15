September 1, 1934 – May 15, 2019

With great sadness the family of Roy William “Sam” West announces his passing on May 10th, 2019 at the Kimberley Special Care Home “The Pines”. Roy was 84 years of age. Roy was born September 1st, 1934, and spent most of his life in Kimberley and Ta Ta Creek. In 1963 married his wife Florence and together they had their beautiful daughter Darcy.

Roy could always be found outside, he was a member of the Kimberley Ski Patrol, an avid hunter and guide, fisherman, gardener, golfer and curler. Roy spent the first part of his career working underground in the Sullivan Mine, where he was a proud member of the Mine Rescue Team. Roy spent the latter part of his career as a logging contractor for Crestbrook Forest Industries.

Roy is survived by his loving wife Florence, his daughter Darcy (Carey) Tamboline and grandson Dylan all of Salmon Arm, BC. Roy is predeceased by his father George West, his mother Lila West, and his younger brother Jack West.

A special thank you to the amazing staff at the Kimberley Pines for the care and support they gave to Roy and his family. At Roy’s request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pines Memorial & Development Society c/o Bev Banks 372 108th Ave Kimberley, BC. V1A C6. Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Service. Condolences for the family may be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com

McPherson Funeral Service