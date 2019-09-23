February 6, 1924 – September 23, 2019

Velma passed away at the Kimberley Special Care Home, “The Pines” at the age of 95. Velma was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba but grew up in Nelson. She received her nursing degree at the University of British Columbia and became a registered nurse on October 31, 1946. Velma then worked on Saltspring Island where she met her husband, Ken. They subsequently lived in Nelson for some time before eventually settling in Marysville in 1960. Velma spent her final working years as a registered nurse at The Pines caring for others.

Velma is predeceased by husband, Ken Peter, subsequent partner Lory Croft and only sibling, brother Glen Macintosh. She is survived by her only child, son Dan Peter and daughter-in-law Kim Peter of Lakeland, Florida, granddaughter Ashley Peter of Brooklyn, New York, and grandson Kenneth Peter and his fianceÌe Tahnee Dunlap of Meaford, Ontario, as well as many nieces and a host of well-loved surrogate grandchildren and great grandchildren in Calgary, Alberta.

No service at Velma’s request. She was cremated at Mark Memorial Funeral Services and her ashes will be spread with her husband Ken’s at their favorite spot up St. Mary’s. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the BC Lupus Society.

Mark Memorial Community Funeral Home