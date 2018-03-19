A good place to be

Letters; a good place to be

Kimberley is indeed a good place to be… and getting better.

Its noticeable that Kimberley’s vibe is moving from good to better!

A tangible mix of; young enthusiasm and optimism, complimented by seasoned experience vitality, blended within and proud legacy of determination. Kimberley’s growth and ‘good-ness’ is evident in its new vitality.

The exciting improvements at Centre 64 – the Kimberley Arts Council, is evident in the new accessibility lift installation, made possible by a very successful broad based community fund raising campaign, their revitalized impressive depth of volunteers and Board membership, and program offerings.

Civic political leadership is on track, engaged and effective on may aspects.

The Kimberley Nature Park Society and Nordic Club have big aspirations, remain dedicated, and are moving in the right directions, to ensure than more people of all ages will benefit for those unique community assets for years to come.

Community wellness and health care services and supports are seeing increased investments.

Property values are increasing, and community crime rates are low and personal safety is high.

Overall community pride is growing.

However, we should not neglect seeking solutions to housing affordability, our Food Bank resources. The community’s overall generosity, and capacity still needs to grow.

Dennis Bathory

