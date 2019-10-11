An unenthused electorate will likely mean low turnout

We’ve only got a little over a week to go until Canada votes. This will no doubt be a great relief to many. But there’s a concern hanging over this election.

What is turn out going to be like?

I suspect it’s going to be low.

In the heady days of 2015, voters turned out at over 68 per cent participation, the highest number since 1993.

But these were motivated voters. Harper fatigue was strong among the electorate and excitement over what the young, dynamic Justin Trudeau could provide was high.

But in 2019 things are different.

Trudeau has proven to be a profound disappointment, Scheer continues to plod along without really exciting anyone, and Singh has finally introduced himself, but it’s likely too late.

The Greens are definitely getting stronger, and that’s going to hurt someone on the left.

We’re in a bit of a hold your nose and vote situation, and that definitely has an impact on turnout numbers. When no one is generating much enthusiasm, a lot of people won’t bother to vote.

With that being said, it’s going to come down to a numbers game, and as usual the central battlefield will be Ontario and Quebec.

338 Canada reports this week that support for the Conservative Party of Canada is actually falling off in Quebec where the party is lagging behind the Liberals and the Bloc Quebecois. 338 analysis says that the collapse of the NDP in Quebec is not benefitting the Conservatives at all. Scheer needs to make gains in Quebec because they are not going to make significant gains in Ontario, according to 338Canada. Their poll says the Liberals still have a “significant edge” in Ontario.

Maclean’s Magazine says that the Conservatives are at best in a statistical tie with the Liberals in Ontario, and at worst they are 10 points behind.

But back to Quebec, the only party with any real momentum, according to 338Canada, is the Bloc, which isn’t good news for the Liberals either.

Right now, 338Canada’s seat projection in Quebec has the Liberals with anywhere from 31 to 54 seats, the Block with 10 to 31, and the Conservatives with 8 to 15. The NDP are projected to protect just two seats, and the People’s Party with .7 of a seat, which is a bit of a head scratcher.

CBC reports that the average of all polls across the country show the Liberals at 34.2 per cent and the Conservatives at 33.0 per cent. There’s your statistical dead heat. NDP support is at 13.8 per cent and the Greens have 9.3 per cent. The PPC has 2.3 per cent support.

CBC has the probability of the Conservatives winning a majority at just 10 per cent. There is a 27 per cent chance the Conservatives win the most seats but not a majority; a 30 per cent chance the Liberals do the same; and a 32 per cent chance of the Liberals winning a majority.

These numbers clearly show a country undecided, and not enthused, thus low voter turn out is a big possibility.

Previous story
Farm life: be the change

Just Posted

55+ BC Games makes legacy impact in Cranbrook and Kimberley

The results are in, to the tune of $18,000 for Cranbrook and… Continue reading

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Tuesday’s snowfall beats record set 118 years ago

The 8.4 centimetres of snowfall on Tuesday was nearly twice the usual total for the whole month

Free mental health first aid course for veterans, RCMP coming to Cranbrook

The course is offered to medically released veterans, RCMP, family members, friends and colleagues.

Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church unable to host annual winter clothing drive

Families in need can contact the Church as they have alternative solutions: Pastor

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Species at Risk get a boost in the Kootenays

Submitted by the Kootenay Conservation Program The Kootenay Conservation Program (KCP) has… Continue reading

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Most Read