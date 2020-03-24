An urgent message from the physicians of Cranbrook and Kimberley

The physicians of Cranbrook and Kimberley, and all our healthcare colleagues are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime. We are working flat out to be there for our patients and their families.

Healthcare workers cannot do this alone. What the public does now will impact the health of British Columbians in the weeks and months ahead. Lives depend on your actions now.

We need our community members to take this seriously. We ask that businesses that do not provide essential services strongly consider temporary closures, or doing business by appointment only. Despite best efforts in sanitizing and keeping your distance, you are still operating at increased risk. By closing, you will be doing your part to flatten the curve.

Our province is in a state of emergency. Here is the directive from our Provincial Health Officer, Dr Bonnie Henry:

Stay at home unless absolutely necessary. This means no dinner parties. No shopping. No group sports.

Keep two metres, or six feet, away from everyone if you must go out. That’s about the width of a car or the length of two arms stretched out.

Wash your hands frequently. Cough/sneeze into your elbow.

Tell your loved ones to do the same. If you see someone not following these guidelines, from a safe distance, remind them or refer them to the BC-CDC website.

Do get outside, but make sure you do so at a safe distance from others. No hugging, no kissing, or holding hands unless with members of your household.

These recommendations are especially important for young people. No one is the exception; you can still get sick. More importantly, you can be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.

The time is now. We can’t wait one more hour or one more day. Let’s save lives, together.

Please refer to: http://covid-19.bccdc.ca/ for accurate information on social distancing, isolation and quarantine.

Finally, our Emergency Department and doctors’ offices will be open during this crisis. For clinic appointments please call ahead to make an appointment and let us screen you to determine where it is safest for you to go. We have cancelled most elective surgeries to make room for COVID-19 patients. We want to make sure that we have room to still see and manage all patients with urgent health needs, both COVID-19 related and unrelated.

No one knows how long these measures will be in place. We all need to adapt quickly to mitigate the fallout from this infection. We will do the best that we can to ensure that your healthcare needs are being met.

Sincerely,

Your Cranbrook and Kimberley Physicians

Dr.Frank Ackermann, Dr. Ilona Amstutz, Dr. Candace Baranieski, Dr. Sophia Bianchi, Dr. Helena Buchar, Dr. Kate Buddo, Dr. Tanya Burch, Dr. Sarah Chesney, Dr. Peter Chong, Dr. David Clay, Dr. Shawna Dawe, Dr. Michael Dawson, Dr. Ross Dawson, Dr. Anneline Du Preez, Dr. Ilona Hale, Dr. Daniel Hugo, Dr. Charles Huyser, Dr. Daniel Kelly, Dr. Yvonne Keyzer, Dr. Ashlee King, Dr. Kathryn Lefebvre, Dr. Keith Lowden, Dr. Launny Lowden, Dr. Ryan Lunge, Dr. Kevin McIver, Dr. Ron Nash, Dr. Kari Nishi , Dr. Stephanie Nolan, Dr. Jasmine Osiowy, Dr. Christopher Pienaar, Dr. Karen Pont, Dr. Paul Rode, Dr. Alisa Sanregret, Dr. Errin Sawatsky, Dr. Andi Scheibenstock, Dr. Ryck Schielke, Dr. Caroline Shilhan, Dr. Silvia Solcova, Dr. Ilana Streng-Coetzee, Dr. Laura Swaney, Dr. Moninder Vaid, Dr. Deon Van Rensburg, Dr. Shaun Van Zyl, Dr. Katherine Wight, Dr. Lori Wik, Dr. Kang-Min Zhu