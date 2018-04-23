Be informed on tenure application

If you are a recreational user of the backcountry in the Kootenays, beware. There are two applications to the provincial government for recreational land use tenures in the West and South Purcells. For this letter, focus is on the South application.

If you value the pristine wilderness and hope to retain the magnificence of one of the last remaining in the world, all users should participate in giving feedback about these applications. Both of these applications encroach on the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy in the Dewar Creek watershed. These tenures plan to use this pice of paradise for private clients to hike, heli-hike, heli-ski, ski tour, snowshoe, dog sled, and mountaineer.

Yes, wonderful sports and great exercise, but it’s the rest of it. Mountain top cabins and outbuildings are planned din the most vulnerable location, detrimental to wildlife and vegetation. helicopter activity in the valley tops and bottoms, cutting trails aeroplane word biking and hiking. So I encourage all concerned to access ARFD files #4405891 and #4405893 to review the extensive paperwork and understand the complete impact. ARFD is the department of Land Use of reapplications and Reasons for Decision.

The files can be accessed at arfd.gov.ca.ca, cursor down to How to use AFRD, click on Pending and follow the steps to open these files and review.

Act now if we hope to retain what is precious to all of us now and for future generations because if these are awarded, then it will happen everywhere else. This needs your voice.

Adrian Blais

Kimberley

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Just Posted

Four impaired drivers grabbed in Kimberley over weekend

Over the past three days Kimberley RCMP removed four impaired drivers from… Continue reading

Fraser Institure releases elementary school report card

McKim ranks in top third

WildSafeBC 2018 season has begun

Is your yard ready for spring and free of wildlife attractants?

Jean Minifie named Lady of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi chapter

The Beta Sigma Phi chapter held a dinner on Tuesday, April 17… Continue reading

Benjamin Circus headed to Kimberley

The Great Benjamin Circus is coming to the Kimberley Civic Centre on… Continue reading

Kimberley Cranbrook Highland Dance celebration

A 40th anniversary ceilidh

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Turbulent times for outgoing B.C. Lieutenant Governor

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Baynes Lake fire contained

A fire that started on a private property has razed 25ha of grassland in the Baynes Lake area.

Most Read

  • Be informed on tenure application

    If you are a recreational user of the backcountry in the Kootenays,…