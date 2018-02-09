Benchlands are a place for seniors

To Councilors and Mayor:

My daughter is typing this letter for me and sending it to all of you as I do not have a computer or email.

My name is Hazel Smith and I am eighty (80) years old. I have lived in Kimberley for fifty six (56) years. When I am not golfing at the Kimberley Golf Course with my friends, we (my friends and I) like to walk the Volksmarch Trail (Benchlands) from the spring time until the late fall. I live in a suburb of Kimberley called Lois Creek so you can understand why my friends and I walk the Volksmarch Trail (Benchlands) in the early spring and late fall (LESS SNOW). The Volksmarch Trail (Benchlands) is an easy place for us to walk. It is safe, flat, open, bright, and has a beautiful view. It would be a shame for this area to be embedded with steel buildings. Can you tell me where my friends and I would be able to walk with all of these qualities??? Remember I am eighty (80) years old and some of my friends are older.

Thank you

Hazel Smith

Previous story
Municipalities racing the pot legalization clock
Next story
Not a bad position for Wilkinson

Just Posted

For the love of climbing

TJ Foley will be attending the National Climbing Competition in Quebec City.

Kimberley Chamber not in favour of minimun wage plans

Government doesn’t understand needs of small business in Kimberley and other rural areas, Chamber says

Looking ahead to 2018

One of the issues facing Kimberley is a lack of housing product… Continue reading

Kimberley native Jamie Casselman wins FIS Night Slalom event

The FIS Race Series took place last week at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

BC Hydro warns of colder temperatures in coming weeks

Electric company has activated its winter payment program

Unseasonably early daffodils prompt wish for cold weather on B.C. farm

Longview Farms just north of Victoria says mild weather a problem for seasonal farming

BCHL Today: Trail turns back the clock and Cruikshank commits to Tigers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read