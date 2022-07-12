Considering a run for local government? Some advice.

I know. I know. You’re camping. But it’s municipal election season, with an election of mayor and council coming to a community near you.

And if you have considered a run for council at some point, now is the time. While not very many people have announced yet, assuming maybe that no one is paying attention in the summer, if you are thinking of a run, it’s time to get your ducks in a row.

Rumour has it that there may be up to three seats available on Kimberley City Council. Three term councillor Darryl Oakley has announced he won’t run again (he will run for school board) and there are two others — whom I won’t name until they announce officially — rumoured to be calling it a day as well.

In Cranbrook, one person has announced a run at council, and thus far, no incumbent has said they are not. So the field may not be quite as open in Cranbrook, given the power of incumbency.

The election is scheduled for October 15, 2022, and the official election period has already begun. Campaigns must report all expenses incurred during this period. The Campaign period begins on the 28th day before general voting day, this time, Saturday, September 17.

Nominations open on Tuesday, August 30,2022 and are open until Friday, September 9, 2022. You do not have to live or own property within Kimberley or Cranbrook to be able to run, though voters tend to prefer that you do.

You must be nominated by two eligible electors from the area you are seeking nomination. Once you obtain your nomination package from the Chief Election Officer for your municipality, you must fill out the required paper work, which includes a financial disclosure statement.

The provincial government has a handy dandy Candidate’s Guide, which is available online, to guide you through all the minutiae.

So those are the details, now let me try to talk you into it. It’s rewarding work, and an essential part of democracy.

Yes, there will be people who don’t agree with you and you do have to have somewhat of a thick skin. But the rewards are there. No, not financial. While you do receive a monthly stipend, it’s nothing you could really live on.

I have been covering Kimberley city council for over 22 years. That means, by my reckoning, I’ve sat in on well over 600 meetings. I’ve covered a lot of municipal elections.

So my advice to potential candidates, for what it’s worth.

Expect a steep learning curve. Over and over again I have heard from people new to council, I just didn’t know how things worked.

You may go in thinking you have some grand ideas that could change things, but you will soon find out that every move a council makes is governed by the Community Charter and there are plenty of reasons why you can’t just say…. give someone a tax break. Not to mention everything is governed by tight municipal budgets.

Your message should be I’m willing to serve. I’m willing to learn.

Do not run on ‘better communication from city hall’. I’ve heard that so many times. First of all, what does that even mean? Municipalities do communicate. Council meetings are open to the public. They put out press releases. They have Facebook and Twitter and Instagram. And, it’s a small town, any councillor, or mayor, is approachable. Though try not to yell too much when you do approach. The thing is, sometimes all the details of the in camera discussions cannot be fully disclosed. That pesky Community Charter again.

Are things discussed behind the scenes before council meetings? Of course they are, but if you as a councillor object to something, you have every right to say that publicly and I’ve certainly seen plenty of examples of that over the years.

Try not to run on one issue. The responsibilities of a councillor are myriad. Those who vote for you will expect you to be up on all issues, not just pet causes.

Don’t give the impression that you have some kind of grudge against current mayor and council. You can disaagree of course, but you’re going to have to work with some of them if you’re elected. They are all just people doing their best for the town they love.

And finally, don’t exclude yourself because you think you don’t have the right background. Life experience is important, yes. But it doesn’t just have to be business experience. I’ve seen teachers, nurses, non profit directors, retirees from all walks of life, those with a background in sciences or volunteering or sport. They’ve all served on council. They’ve all done equally well.

Consider making a run for council. Your community needs you. They may even thank you.