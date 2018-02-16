Dear John; thanks a lot; love Rachel

We had a throne speech this week — delivered in the Legislature by Lt. Gov Judith Guichon on behalf of Premier John Horgan and the NDP government. It was a speech long on promises and short on detail — as all throne speeches tend to be.

The actual numbers will fall out in the budget, which is to be delivered next Tuesday.

But nonetheless, the throne speech gives an indication of priorities, what the government is thinking.

A very large portion of this particular speech was given to child care and housing costs — two very large issues that need attention and on which the NDP campaigned heavily.

Let’s look at child care. While the NDP government made promises around moving more unlicensed day cares into licenses, creating additional spaces and more, there was no mention of the $10 dollar a day childcare that was prominent in campaign speeches.

Premier Horgan said later that the $10 a day phrase was a way to “brand” the childcare plan. Ohhh, it was just a slogan! Nothing to see here then. Move along.

On housing, there was no mention of the $400 renters’ rebate talked about on the campaign trail. Now $400, when you’re paying say $1500 a month for a basement suite in, say, Vancouver, is not much. It’s less than $35 per month. But it was something promised that it appears the government is now backing away from.

Funny how those campaign promises melt away once you actually get into government.

Interestingly enough, after provoking an escalating trade war with Alberta over proposed bitumen regulations and transportation of crude oil, Horgan made little mention of that particular item in the speech.

Perhaps he’s looking to cool the rhetoric a little.

Know who’s not cooling the rhetoric? Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

Notley has latched onto this “provocation” like a dog with a bone, like a toddler with a new toy, like a floundering politician who suddenly had election issue gold dumped in her lap.

This is a big win for Notley. Facing almost certain defeat to United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney in the next provincial, Notley has had a gift handed to her, from a fellow NDP premier no less.

I bet she’s composing her thank you notes now.

“Dear John, you shouldn’t have. It’s not even my birthday until April 17. How can I possibly thank you enough for your thoughtful gift? Must run, have to update my wehatejohnjorgan.com website. Thanks again, Rachel.”

Suddenly Notley gets to take centre stage protecting Alberta jobs from evil outside influences.

She thunders about B.C.’s “provocative and unconstitutional” threat. She has said BC has “days” to back down from their “ridiculous” proposal. She’s launched a website inviting other Canadians to comment on B.C.’s actions.

She’s gaining the lion’s share of publicity and Jason Kenney can’t really attack her for anything she’s saying, because she’s protecting Alberta jobs.

Sure he can say she’s not doing enough, but it’s simply a faint echo in the background.

It’s quite apparent from its placement at the tail end of the Throne Speech that Premier Horgan does not want this particular item to be top news. I look for him to perhaps back away more in the next week or so.

However, he does have people who voted for him — or work cooperatively with him (Green Party) — who are going to be looking for him to hold firm on those pipeline promises.

Premier Horgan is caught between a Green rock and a hard pipeline. Not a comfortable place to be.

He should probably sit back and relax with a nice glass of B.C. wine. I hear there’s plenty available.