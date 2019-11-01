Fall back, lesser Cascadians

We’re falling back again this Sunday, November 3 despite British Columbians telling the government in no uncertain terms that we would prefer not to.

And we may also have to endure the dreaded spring forward next April but probably won’t have to fall back next autumn.

The B.C. government plans to pass legislation this week declaring B.C.’s intention to go to daylight saving time year round, which I am heartily in favour of. Washington and other states in the region have done the same, but unlike in Canada, the U.S. Congress has to give consent for states to make the change.

And the U.S. Congress is slightly preoccupied with other matters right now, chief among them being the impending impeachment of the chief, so who knows when they’ll get around to a small item like approving a time change.

Premier John Horgan wanted to make sure there is regional coordination on the time change so as not to inconvenience airlines, tourism and other businesses in the coastal region. They like to call this region ‘Cascadia’, and it includes the Yukon, the western US states and B.C.

Well, it includes part of B.C. because they say that it is imperative that the region all has the same time zone.

Cascadia must be in one time zone. It’s written in the Cascadian Constitution apparently.

Yo, Premier Horgan! We here in the East Kootenay, let’s call us Lesser Cascadia, are in a different time zone already. I know that’s news to you.

It is news to anybody in the Lower Mainland.

I can’t tell you how many times wires have been crossed on setting up a time as I try to make arrangements with residents of Cascadia.

“You’re in a different time zone?” the Cascadian asks, befuddled.

“Yes. The Mountain Time Zone. We, the Canadians of Lesser Cascadia, have been part of the Mountain Time Zone since the dawn of time. Or the dawn of time zones.”

Now our compatriots in Creston can claim to residents of Cascadia for half the year because they already refuse to fall back or spring forward. So they are partial citizens of Cascadia. But do they get the full benefit of Cascadian citizenship?

I don’t believe they possibly can.

Are there benefits to Cascadian citizenship? I do not know. But how could I know. I don’t belong to the Cascadian citizenry, given that I live in Lesser Cascadia.

Or do I?

Is Premier Horgan correct to exclude us from his Cascadian utopia? Some would say no.

Here’s the poop on Cascadia.

There is actually a movement that’s been around for many years to create a Republic of Cascadia. The movement includes parts of Oregon, California, Alaska, the Yukon and Idaho as well as Washington and British Columbia. That’s Cascadia proper in their minds. The people all share a mountain culture and a certain Cascadian spirit.

Other maps disagree and only include B.C. Washington and Oregon. In any event, the whole of B.C. is always included, no matter who draws the map. We in Lesser Cascadia can rightfully claim full citizenship.

So while Alberta and Saskatchewan talk Wexit, we in the Republic of Cascadia can dream of Cascexit. I say we because this movement has generously allowed the East Kootenay to be included, despite our pitiful lack of unity on the time zone.

Cascadia also has its own flag. Created in 1994, the flag is blue, white and green with a Douglas fir as the symbol. I’m not sure that the tree shouldn’t be replaced with a pot plant, but what do I know? My hold on Cascadian citizenship is somewhat sketchy.

The national Cascadian holiday is May 18, in remembrance of the Mt. St. Helens eruption in 1980. The national beer is Cascadian Dark Ale. Apparently, the capital of Cascadia is Seattle, but I’d bet Vancouver would have something to say about that.

But hopefully that discussion will be mellow and polite so as not to lead to the Cascadian Civil War. A Cascadia divided cannot stand. And you’d bet the first part they’d lop off would be the former Lesser Cascadia.

We’re in the wrong time zone, you know.