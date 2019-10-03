Ollie is the best adventure buddy. (Corey Bullock file)

Farm life: Be a loner

Although I live in paradise on the farm, sometimes it’s important to leave the farm, to spend an afternoon all alone.

Sometimes I need to spend time in mother nature, to re-charge my batteries. To amp myself up for an afternoon of chopping firewood.

So, I grab my camera bag and some other essentials and throw them in the truck.

I start the engine.

My dog, Ollie, follows me outside.

“Up, up,” I command, opening the back door for him and ushering him into the back seat.

He follows suit and sits down.

I get in and buckle up. I put on whatever I’m listening to; my favourite album or a new podcast, and we drive.

We drive to a specific destination that we know and love.

We drive to a destination we’ve never explored before.

My favourite song comes on and I crank it, singing along as loud as I can. No one (except Ollie) is listening.

We arrive at our destination, wherever that is.

Ollie hops out and I let him follow his nose for a while.

We walk around, there’s nothing but time.

Time to think about everything or nothing at all. Time to wander, to be curious at my own pace. Time to admire nature’s beauty, vast landscapes and tiny streams. Time to be quiet. Time to take a picture. Hell, there’s time to take 100 pictures.

I write in my journal. I read a chapter. I swim in the lake. I talk to the dog.

“It’s nice out isn’t it, peppers?” I ask.

He never responds.

I watch him sniff and play, not worried about anything or anyone. I decide he’s got the right idea.

I feel the earth below me. I feel the breeze and the sky above me.

I feel the tension slowly release from various parts of my body.

I breathe. I stretch. I dance. I run.

There’s nothing but time.

“Be a loner. That gives you time to wonder, to search for the truth.” – Albert Einstein

READ MORE: Farm life – looking dinner in the eye

READ MORE: Farm life – this little piggy

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Just Posted

Selkirk’s Junior Girls Thunder Volleyball team wins again

What a great start to the season for the Selkirk StormJunior Girls… Continue reading

Bring on the autumn entertainment

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment listings

Candidates pitch visions, plans at Cranbrook election forum

All six candidates running for Kootenay-Columbia shared their policy ideas at debate

Libertarian candidate out of Kootenay-Columbia race

Terry Tiessen says he did not complete his nomination package

Another great Kimberley Community Fall Fair

It’s almost always a beautiful, fall weekend for the annual Kimberley Community… Continue reading

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Vancouver blows third-period lead in Edmonton

UBC fraternity council halts social functions after alleged druggings

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Parole denied again for B.C. man convicted in 1990 murders of friend’s mom, grandmother

Lord and another teen killed a friend’s mother and grandmother, at the friend’s urging

Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism

‘I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,’ the survivor said.

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Most Read