Farm life: How time has forced us to slow down

I feel as though I say this each and every month but I cannot believe July is coming to an end. Summer is so fleeting. This year has been a whirlwind. When I look back on stories I wrote in February and March it feels like an eternity ago, yet it has come and gone so quickly.

I’ve been busy though, and I think that is partially why time is passing so swiftly. My to-do list seems to remain a mile long no matter what I do. Every time I cross something off another task gets added. This is good for me, I don’t do well being bored. I must pause and remember to take in the little moments however, because they are the ones that bring colour and joy and beauty to every day life.

Sometimes when I’m in my garden I am both overwhelmed and overjoyed with how far it has come. What was once a giant pile of weeds and pine needles is now a blooming oasis abound with flowers and fruits and vegetables and beneficial insects (for the most part). It is a true testament of time passing, of seasons changing.

If anything good has come from this pandemic, it’s the forced slow-down of life. The ability to sit back and watch the birds in flight, the sun set behind the mountains. During pre-covid times I still had such an appreciation for nature and all of the good it brings to my every day life, but the hustling, bustling busy-body in me has a renewed appreciation for all things simple and pure.

Despite the fact that this pandemic has made many people sick, taken many lives, and devastated the global economy, there is something to be said about how it has forced us to take a look at what matters. To slow down. To spend time with our families and be creative. I’ve read so many blog posts and articles about how it has made people think about what truly matters.

One thing I cannot wrap my head around though, is how people are treating one another. In grocery stores, on the streets, and especially online. We all need to work together. We need compassion and kindness and understanding.

My advice to anyone and everyone? Turn off your phone for a while. Take a walk in nature. Smile. Observe the birds, the chipmunks, the sky above you. What do you smell? What to do hear? What truly matters to you?

Time will pass no matter what, so spend it doing the things you love. Spend it with the people you love (if you can) and know that there is good in the world. There is beauty, sunshine, laughter and hope. In the words of Banksy, “if you get tired, learn to rest, not to quit.”