It’s nearly impossible to get a good photo of the piglets; they just move around so quickly. (Corey Bullock file)

Farm life: this little piggy

It’s hard to believe that September is already here. Where did summer go? How time flies when one is having fun, and constantly busy on the farm.

We’ll be working hard over the next two months to get things in order for winter. There’s insulating to do around the house, firewood to be acquired and chopped, propane tanks to be filled, hay to purchase and organize, crops to preserve and much to do with the animals.

Part of those efforts will be working on a more permanent home for the pigs, after they escaped their enclosure recently and took themselves on a little field trip.

READ MORE: Is there such thing as too much zucchini?

This wasn’t any ordinary escape. It’s not as though they just wandered around the property. One of the momma pigs and nine piglets decided to head down the hill behind the farm to the ravine. This must have been absolutely glorious for them, considering the lovely cool water of the ravine as well as the endless amount of grub in the dirt along the water.

Now the real issue here was that it’s much easier for these pigs to get down the hill than up. And once they had a taste for ravine life, well, they just didn’t want to go back. I mean they have their own little slice of paradise on the farm, but the ravine was just too perfect.

We didn’t want to stress momma pig out, and the piglets just follow along so they aren’t too much of a concern. We thought it would be best to walk them along the water until its end point, rather than trying to fight with momma and push her up the hill.

So, we corralled momma and the piglets all the way along the ravine, which basically means that we walked them around the entire property, up the back road and then across the property back to their enclosure. It was certainly an adventure and a strange and ironic form of birth control.

READ MORE: Life on the farm: an introduction

The image of these piggies just waddling along together is forever etched in my brain, a situation that was both stressful and funny. When these types of things happen, once everyone is safe and sound, all you can do is laugh about it. It’s a hard lesson learned and let me tell you there’s been a few of those already and there will be many more to come I’m sure.

Luckily, those of us who live on the property together, we’ve got each other’s backs. And our neighbours have our backs. It’s our own little community of sorts and there is never a dull moment. When you’re not busy chasing pigs around, there’s always something to do. And to our family and friends that want to come visit: you’re welcome to, but bring your gum boots because you just might get put to work.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: More Labour Day milestones for the NDP

Just Posted

You can’t talk gas prices without talking taxes: MLA Clovechok

A report released from the B.C. Utilities Commission found an unexplained 13-cent… Continue reading

City of Kimberley recognized for climate action commitment

The City of Kimberley signed onto the Climate Action Charter several years… Continue reading

Know it All: Summer is over and fall fun begins

More from Cranbrook Arts In September Cranbrook Arts presents a Felted Vessel… Continue reading

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway Community Appreciation Weekend Sep 7-8th

“Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railroad” will again have a Community Appreciation Weekend, operating… Continue reading

Dynamiters prepare for season after main camp

roster is now down to 23 skaters and three goalies

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

British Columbia’s Great Highway turns 70

Today, the real wealth of the Crowsnest Highway encompasses more than mining, energy and forestry.

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

Farm life: this little piggy

It’s hard to believe that September is already here. Where did summer… Continue reading

Most Read