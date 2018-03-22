Highway hazard

Lately one of the most scary things I have done is to drive from Meadowbrook to Kimberley. As soon as I pass Meadowbrook Motors I start looking for boulders on the road and trees, which look like they will come down any moment.

That hillside is a disaster waiting to happen.

Something should have been done a long time ago.

What is the city’s priority? They spent thousands of dollars on the flume, mostly decorative. Are they waiting for somebody to be injured or killed?

A few days of heavy rain or a big wind storm like we had 20 years ago and that hill will end up on the highway blocking residents, tourists and commercial vehicles, in the best scenario.

I was in Austria last summer and I saw a rock wall the side of the highway which was covered by mesh anchored to the wall. It went for many kilometres and was as high as a ten storey building or more. I bet there wasn’t one pebble on the road. And it was the kind of rock that chipped easily.

Are we too behind in Canada that we can’t fix one little hill?

I hope they will do that fast and pray to God nothing happens until then.

Hana Macdonald