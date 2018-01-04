Hugs & Slugs: Jan. 4

Hugs: To the fellow in a white Ford truck who paid for my Timmies order at the Tamarack Mall Tim Hortons just before Christmas! I have done the same but this is the first time I’ve been the recipient of a Random Act of Kindness. You made my day!

Hugs: I would like to thank OK TIRE and Dan (that works there) for taking the time to fix and adjust the wiper arms on my daughter’s car. She was heading to Kimberley for an afternoon shift, (Dec. 23) and her wipers were crossed, and even though OK Tire was busy, they took the time to look and give it the quick fix. That’s customer service!

Hugs: To the Cranbrook GoGo Grannies for 10 years of selfless dedication in raising funds for the Grandmothers and Grand Others of Africa who are raising their grandchildren due to the AIDS virus. These African Grand Parents are amazing and the local GoGo Grannies are to be commended for raising over $100,000 to assist the Stephen Lewis Foundation for their fine work in Africa. The local Grannies deserve the biggest of hugs as do the many individuals and businesses that supported them over the years.

Hugs: To our city Garbage Collectors who work in Zone 3 for their fine work ethic and in going above and beyond to keep our neighborhoods looking clean. This individual will stop and wave at children in the window, will put the side bucket up for them to watch and will even bring our garbage cans up to the house if the wind is blowing. This gentleman deserves many thanks and has our appreciation!

Hugs: To the city’s snow removal teams. There are lots of streets in our city and these individuals do a fine job of helping to keep our streets clear of snow allowing us to get to and from our homes. The residents of Staple Crescent are grateful.

Hugs: Huge hugs to the staff of Joseph Creek Care Village. It takes a special kind of person to work in a care facility and the residents are blessed to have many of this type of person. The extra special “human” touch goes a long way to making a senior feel valued and important. Thanks and hugs to each and every one of you.

Hugs: I wish to offer a GREAT big hug to the snow removal operator at Garden View in Kimberley for waiting while I moved my vehicle and then ploughed my spot for me. Thanks also from residents on either side of me that you also cleared.