Hugs & Slugs to help launch 2022

Hugs to the Snow People on 15th Avenue South: Though the snow keeps accumulating, and the chilly temperatures continue, the ubiquitous Snow People are back to remind us that the days are getting longer… Christina Blaskovich photo

Hugs: Super Starbucks Hugs to the person ahead of me in the drive-thru on Wednesday noon who paid for my coffee! I paid-forward your generosity to the folks behind me. What great holiday cheer! Thank you.

Slugs: Giant slugs. On Jan 2 I went off the road by Gold Creek campus. A white GMC just had to tailgate me all the way up the hill so I pulled over to let him pass even though I was doing the speed limit. Unfortunately the plow had cleared the snow past the shoulder which gave the illusion that it was solid, so when I pulled over I got stuck. Hoping that the plow drivers can stop doing this.

Hugs: Giant hugs to the three guys in different vehicles that stopped and assisted me on Jan 2 when I went off the road right by the Gold Creek campus. One guy had a good tow rope and out I came. Thanks so much.

Hugs: Huge hugs to the staff at Jewels on Ninth for the wonderful service replacing the battery in my wife’s watch. Wow, what wonderful service!

Hugs: Big hugs and big thank yous to three higher level hockey players who organized a skills/drills session for a large group of Cranbrook Minor Hockey players. Logan Bates, Tyler and Aiden Stefano worked enthusiastically with 15 eager apprentices, including one on one goalie time. It’s so great to see these boys give back to the sport and this shows the type of young adults and citizens organized sports put out.

Slugs: To whoever has the contract to clear snow in front of mailboxes. The two I notice are the one on the corner of Borden and Patterson and the one on the corner of Patterson and Cobham. If there is any effort shown at all there is still a ridge/drift left that is only broken down over time by traffic stopping to pick up mail. It could easily be cleared at the same time by whoever is responsible for Bordon gravel road and/or Patterson hill. It’s a perfect spot to get stuck and probably unpleasant for the letter carrier as well. Should be an essential service.

Hugs: I would like to send out a HUGE hug and thanks to Shannon at Canada Post. She went above and beyond finding a parcel from Northern BC for us. I had the tracking number from the sender and that helped, except sender had wrong street number. Canada Post figured it out and delivered the parcel to our home. Happy New Year Shannon and staff at Cranbrook Canada Post. Thanks again.

Hugs: To the woman who lives near me who walks down Victoria road every day! I have no idea where you are walking too, but have been so impressed and inspired by your consistency, regardless of the weather. You go, Girl!

Hugs: To the Smith family for shovelling our driveway while away, unasked. You are the best neighbours and we are so thankful for you!

