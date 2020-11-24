Hunkering down in the pandemic

keyboard

The great crackdown has arrived and we’ve all been told to mask up and not gather for at least two weeks.

Frankly, the mask mandate was a long time coming, and despite what some might squawk about ‘freedom of choice’, it’s really not that difficult. You put on a face covering to protect others when you are in public.

If you don’t want to, there are things you can do. Get your groceries through curbside pickup. Go to drive throughs for your coffee and fast food.

We have plenty of mandates in our lives already to keep ourselves, and others, safe. We wear seat belts. We don’t drink and drive — well, we shouldn’t and most don’t. We insure our vehicles. These are all things mandated by government.

Interestingly, it wasn’t just a draconian government and health officers asking for the mask mandate.

The Retail Council of B.C. asked government to impose the mandate to protect their employees.

There have been numerous instances in B.C. of customers trying to get around store mask mandates in recent months, Black Press reported last week. Police were called to a Kelowna Costco last Monday for a customer who refused to adhere to the retailer’s mask policy, and again to a Value Village in Kelowna on Monday. In Trail two people attempted to refuse to wear masks inside stores in October, requiring police intervention.

Yes, that’s where we’re at as a society. A store suggests you do something for the good of others, and you attack the front line staff, and cause enough of a fuss that police have to be called.

Again, how is wearing a mask different from ‘no shirt, no shoes, no service’?

The far bigger issue, at least for towns like Kimberley, that rely on tourism, is the strong suggestion that we don’t travel.

This is a far thornier issue than someone feeling affronted by being asked to wear a mask.

The Kimberley Alpine Resort is scheduled to open on December 12, not even a month away. While the current orders are only for a two week period, chances are they may be extended. Although locals certainly enjoy the hill, it survives on visitors from afar, mainly Canada’s western provinces. The full condos on the mountain and parking lots at KAR are a staple of the Christmas week in Kimberley and a huge part of our town’s economy. Same with long weekends and spring break.

Now the provincial government didn’t go so far as to ban out of province visitor — they can’t. But they have strongly recommended that people stay put.

Those who are travelling to B.C. from other provinces are also being asked to keep their contact to immediate household members only. Now in Kimberley, this is actually possible because there are so many rental condos. You can come in from Alberta, drive to the condo and go inside with your family with little to no contact with anyone else. You can enjoy Kimberley’s great outdoors, whether cross country skiing, downhill skiing or any other activity, without contacting anyone outside your immediate circle. If you follow the rules.

Some people are naturally going to stay away. But some won’t. This is a time when we have very little control over a lot of things, but one thing we can always control is how we treat people. We can choose to be nice.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Together, for a brighter future for all British Columbians

Just Posted

Sgt. Steven Woodcox began work as the new Kimberley RCMP detachment commander on Monday, Nov. 23. Photo submitted.
Kimberley RCMP welcomes new detachment commander

Sgt. Steven Woodcox has first day on the job in Kimberley

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
104 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

IH is reporting the new numbers since Friday, Nov. 20

The Kimberley Dynamiters dominated the Creston Valley Thundercats in a 7-1, before their season was once again interrupted due to new restrictions from the provincial health authority. Paul Rodgers photos.
Dynamiters vanquish Creston 7-1 before season put on hold under new COVID-19 regulations

The Dynamiters managed to pull off a hefty 7-1 victory over Creston… Continue reading

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick.
Balance between community safety and tourism is a delicate one: Mayor McCormick

Although Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick said he had been some what wary… Continue reading

Interior Health is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure at St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School last week from Nov. 17-19.
Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School

Interior Health is reporting potential COVID-19 exposures at St. Mary’s Catholic Independent… Continue reading

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend

There are 277 people in hospital, of whom 59 are in ICU or critical care

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

Helen Watson, posing for a photo for her 100th birthday, turned 105 on Saturday (Nov. 21). (File photo)
B.C. woman who survived Spanish Flu marks 105 years

Helen Watson has packed a lot into life – including being in two pandemics

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. to test emergency alert system on cell phones, TVs, radios on Wednesday

The alert is part of a twice yearly test of the national Alert Ready system

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)
Miscarriage of justice before B.C. teen’s 1983 guilty plea in girl’s murder: lawyer

Tallio was 17 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 22-month-old cousin

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

keyboard
Hunkering down in the pandemic

The great crackdown has arrived and we’ve all been told to mask… Continue reading

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)
VIDEO: How do the leading COVID vaccines differ? And what does that mean for Canada?

All three of the drug companies are incorporating novel techniques in developing their vaccines

Most Read