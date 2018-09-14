In response to Doug Clovechok

In Doug Clovechok’s letter, “A Voice for East Kootenay Wildlife” (Kimberley Bulletin Sept. 13, 2018), Mr. Clovechok correctly points out that ungulate populations (he mostly means “elk”) are declining in the East Kootenays due to many complex factors and he argues that it is wrong to point to a single factor, namely over-harvesting by hunters, for this decline. Fair enough. However, Mr. Clovechok spends the second half of his letter blaming wild predators (bears, wolves and cougars) for the decline. Why single-out predators, when the problem is attributable to many complex factors?

And, “Yes”, we need to base our management of East Kootenay Wildlife on “a stand-alone, non-partisan wildlife management agency”. However, one which is “100% funded by hunting licenses and tag fees”, as Mr. Clovechok writes, would make the management agency accountable to hunters’ groups for its financing. Mr. Clovechok, your bias is showing.

Grant Smith (Kimberley)