Instagram disables thousands of accounts without providing a reason or offering a solution.

#InstagramDisabled: a blessing or a curse?

Thousands of Instagram accounts disabled with no reason given and no solutions offered

On Friday I got a notification when opening the app that my Instagram account had been disabled, supposedly for violating their terms.

After 24 hours I was able to fill out a form to request a review of the ban. I know for certain that nothing I post would have violated any rules, so it must have been disabled as a mistake.

The form to fill out asked if I believe my account was deleted by my mistake and then if my account was used to represent a business, product or service, so I click no. It then asks for a full name, my username, email address and country of residence.

After filling this out, it tells me my Instagram username doesn’t exist. Well, maybe that’s because it was disabled for no reason? Does this mean it’s just been permanently deleted already?

This is where support ended. Instagram is a behemoth of a company, so you’d think they’d have some non-robotic customer support options. I of course realize that with over 1 billion people using the app each month there’s no way they’d be able to adequately address the infinite requests for service they likely receive, but it would sure be nice if I had some sort of recourse here beyond the extremely limited options I’ve found.

Pictures of my dog, family, friends, artwork and a smattering of memes make up the majority of what I post on this app. It basically serves as a digital scrapbook and the hundreds of memories I’ve posted exist only there and I am truly sad to lose them. I feel foolish to not have backed them up in some more substantial way.

I’ve grown up with the internet and social media. I got my Facebook account in 2007 and had Nexopia and Myspace — for my band — before that.

More and more research and films like the Social Dilemma are coming out that show just how addicting social media platforms are and how bad they can be for us. I’ve been wanting to take a break from Instagram, the main driver for me to open my phone and begin scrolling, for a while now. It’s an addiction that’s been made worse by COVID.

My daily screen time ranges from three to five hours, which is just insane to think about. So much wasted time. These apps know how to draw you in and keep you there, and unfortunately, a lot of it comes from preying less upon your emotions like joy and love, and more upon things like disgust and outrage. Hate clicking, doom scrolling, whatever you want to call it, it’s simply not good for you.

It’s been nice to have a break. After reflexively picking up my phone a few times and remembering my account was gone and how much I despise browsing Facebook, the reflex diminished. It’s been a great lesson in impulse control.

It also appears that I am not the only one afflicted by this problem — #instagramdisabled is trending on Twitter and there’s lots of people taking to Reddit saying their accounts have been disabled without explanation and are looking for answers.

Many people, unlike myself, actually used their Instagram account for their businesses. Many have put their own money into their accounts and have spent years growing their following, learning how to use the app to promote themselves, building up an online portfolio and now they’ve lost everything.

In posts I’ve seen about this issue there’s lots of sardonic comments about influencers being out of work and sarcastically saying what a great loss this is, but the thing is this app is for some people a big part of their livelihood, and for others like myself, it’s a digital record of the last seven years. It is a loss and the fact that there’s no reason for it compounds the frustration.

My final thoughts are that if no solutions are offered and my account is really gone I will lament the loss of all those memories and never use the platform again. Perhaps this will motivate me to take more meaningful photos, print them off and make photo albums. Go analogue with my nostalgia.

If I do get it back I will try to use this as a lesson that Instagram is not a need, nor is it a reliable means of keeping track of my important memories. It is a gigantic nebulous entity that cares not for my memories. It cares about me as a product, and they’re inundated to the point of not bothering to get me back at this point.

If I get my account back I will remember how good it felt to have a break in my addiction to the app and try and implement some better self control, but maybe I’ll just sink into an even deeper addiction than before.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

Just Posted

The Kootenay Children’s Festival was last held in 2019 (pictured here). The biggest event for kids in southeast B.C. has been cancelled for one more year, until 2022. (Barry Coulter file photo)
Kootenay Children’s Festival set to take place in 2022

The event typically takes place on the day before Mother’s Day, and is now scheduled for 2022

Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada is one of four ecosystem restoration groups to receive sizeable funding from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo courtesy WPEF-C.
Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation gets $600K grant from CBT

WPEF-C one of four ecosystem projects to benefit from Columbia Basin Trust funding

A passenger train in Switzerland. Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison wants to bring a similar, but much smaller in scale, electric service to the region. Photo: Andi Graf/Pixabay
Kootenay-Columbia MP exploring electric passenger train service

Rob Morrison says a train from Cranbrook to Creston makes sense

Special Olympics Cranbrook/Kimberley Alpine Team Athletes Erin Thom, Roxana Golbeck and coach Misty Pagliaro have been chosen to represent Team Canada at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2022 in Kazan, Russia. Anna Buske photo.
Special Olympics Cranbrook-Kimberley Alpine Team athletes to represent Team Canada in Russia

Special Olympics Cranbrook/Kimberley Alpine Team athletes Erin Thom, Roxana Golbeck and volunteer… Continue reading

Eric and Simone Erickson. Photo submitted
Another Kimberley couple celebrates a milestone anniversary

On May 5, 2021 Simone and Eric Erickson will be celebrating their… Continue reading

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

Most Read