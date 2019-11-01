LETTER: A hasty decision to sell golf course

An open letter to Kimberley City Council …. Oct . 27 2019

I was very surprised last week, to read that Kimberley City Council had decided to sell our Bootleg Golf Course land. I would have thought that a decision to dispose of such a precious public asset would have been discussed with the community, with an invitation extended for us to comment before a decision is made – ‘genuine consultation’.

As a community we have been fortunate that previous City Councils, and staff, were so far-sighted when they took the long term approach to acquire and develop the Bootleg area and others in the interests of economic development and public recreation. By keeping control of the land they laid the groundwork for Kimberley to be such an attractive city as it is today.

The land is zoned for PUBLIC RECREATION. Golf may come.. and golf may go, but that land must stay in our hands and in our control. If we sell it, we can expect future owners to come back to council pleading for sympathy and a zoning change so that they can introduce less desirable uses, or to survive financially, or to create jobs, or to expand their business. We will have lost one of the jewels which currently make Kimberley what it is.

This seems like a hasty decision by council. Is it too late for Kimberley folk to have their say? Please reassure us that this issue will be brought out in the open so we can look at the options and allow us to comment on the future of this valuable public asset.

Struan Robertson

413 Aspen Road.

ps: Incidentally, why did City Council make this decision at an in-camera meeting ?