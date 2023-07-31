Letter: A thank you for the overpass

After decades of bighorn sheep being killed by traffic just south of Radium, a wildlife overpass will finally be built so that the local herd can safely cross the highway. Wildsight thanks Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming for hearing the people of the Kootenays who don’t want to see any more bighorn sheep die in the increasingly heavy traffic on Mile Hill.

If there’s one thing that unites Kootenay folk, it’s a deep love for wildlife. Thank you to everyone in the community who spoke up for the bighorn sheep and the tenacious locals who kept the need for an overpass front and centre for years. There is much more to do to prevent wildlife deaths on our highways and we will continue to push for change.

People spoke up for the Radium sheep, government listened, and now they are taking action to fix the problem. That’s how it’s supposed to work. Thank you to everyone involved!

For the wild,

John Bergenske

Strategic Advisor, Wildsight

Sheep Creek