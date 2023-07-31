A bighorn sheep crosses Highway 93/95 on the slope south of the village. (File photo)

A bighorn sheep crosses Highway 93/95 on the slope south of the village. (File photo)

Letter: A thank you for the overpass

After decades of bighorn sheep being killed by traffic just south of Radium, a wildlife overpass will finally be built so that the local herd can safely cross the highway. Wildsight thanks Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming for hearing the people of the Kootenays who don’t want to see any more bighorn sheep die in the increasingly heavy traffic on Mile Hill.

If there’s one thing that unites Kootenay folk, it’s a deep love for wildlife. Thank you to everyone in the community who spoke up for the bighorn sheep and the tenacious locals who kept the need for an overpass front and centre for years. There is much more to do to prevent wildlife deaths on our highways and we will continue to push for change.

People spoke up for the Radium sheep, government listened, and now they are taking action to fix the problem. That’s how it’s supposed to work. Thank you to everyone involved!

For the wild,

John Bergenske

Strategic Advisor, Wildsight

Sheep Creek

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Family, friends across B.C. mourn loss of a special young man

Just Posted

Select river systems in the Kootenays will be closed to angling from 2 p.m. to midnight from July 31-Sept. 10 in order to protect fish. Pixabay photo.
Province reduces angling times in Kootenay waterways

A bighorn sheep crosses Highway 93/95 on the slope south of the village. (File photo)
Letter: A thank you for the overpass

The St. Mary’s River wildfire. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
ʔaq̓am evacuation alerts rescinded; orders remain in effect due St. Mary’s River wildfire

Barry Coulter photo
Blackwolves moving on to finals