LETTER: Caribou protection

At the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (Y2Y) we base our conservation advocacy on sound science. Science has been clear for decades: to recover mountain caribou, you need to protect caribou habitat. We were shocked to see Forests Minister Doug Donaldson quoted in your newspaper (B.C. Interior caribou protection area big enough, minister says), saying “we think we have enough tools at our disposal not to require additional [caribou] habitat protection areas.”

Minister Donaldson is referred to tools like predator control – killing wolves and cougars – a short-term measure to keep caribou on the land until their habitat can recover from the decades of industrial impacts that have led to the current situation. His caribou recovery program is currently seeking up to $3 million to expand predator control activities.

In the absence of habitat protection, BC will be killing predators forever, or will at some point have to abandon the pretense of caribou recovery completely. The Minister’s remarks cast major doubt on the integrity of BC’s caribou recovery planning program, and until habitat protection is back on the table, we can no longer support it.

Candace Batycki, BC and Yukon Program Director

Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative

Previous story
That mythical ‘undecided’ voter

Just Posted

Farm life: looking dinner in the eye

I think we’ve all heard of roosters being alarm clocks. Cocka-doodle-doodling during… Continue reading

RCMP seek help locating Davis Bartraw

Cranbrook RCMP request the public’s assistance in locating a resident missing since… Continue reading

Signed Babe Ruth baseball surfaces in Wasa

Owner waiting authentication of 1943 baseball

Looking for Kimberley/Cranbrook people to join trek to Nepal

Four more people needed for a trek into the Tsum Valley in November

Kootenay-Columbia incumbent MP responds to Trudeau brownface scandal

Stetski proud of NDP leader Singh’s reaction, which focused on people not power

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

The Way it Was

Kimberley history, 1960

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

Highlights from the latest Regional District of East Kootenay board meeting

10-Year Service Award Rhiannon Chippett was recognized for her 10-years of service… Continue reading

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Most Read