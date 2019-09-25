LETTER: City of Kimberley responds to climate action rally comments

We truly appreciate receiving concerns from the community.

I’m also glad that you were able to support the Kimberley Youth Action Network (KYAN) and all of the school kids in their Climate Action March. We are all moved by the actions of our youth worldwide but most especially the passion and engagement of our local kids. City Hall was aware of the Climate March taking place last Friday and both Councillor Goodwin and Councillor Oakley attended and marched with the students. Councillor Oakley sits on the KYAN Advisory Group and encouraged the students to march with the world on Friday. Several City Managers and staff also joined the youth as they marched outside the building and on the Platzl.

The City of Kimberley is seen as a leader in climate change action. Council has made reducing the City’s impact on the environment a strategic focus area, and has taken strides towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). The City has been recognized as a BC Climate Action Community by the provincial government in each of the past several years. Kimberley’s SunMine, e-charging stations, energy efficient building incentive program, and hybrid bylaw vehicle has helped us further reach our planned target of a 33% reduction in GHGs from our 2007 baseline to 2020. We have almost reached that goal and we take steps daily to meet it.

We know it isn’t enough. We know our planet is facing a crisis. We also know that we are doing our best to make change. Council and staff have been working on new plans for 2020 and beyond. We welcome you to view the City’s Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program (CARIP) Public Report for 2018 to see all of the ways the City of Kimberley is committed to reducing our GHGs. https://kimberley.civicweb.net/document/64953

Again, thank you for supporting Kimberley’s youth and climate action. Council and staff are inspired daily by the passion of our community and our youth and we welcome your feedback and suggestions as we work to put an end to climate change.

Pamela Walsh

Manager of Community Development & Communications

City of Kimberley