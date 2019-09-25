LETTER: City of Kimberley responds to climate action rally comments

We truly appreciate receiving concerns from the community.

I’m also glad that you were able to support the Kimberley Youth Action Network (KYAN) and all of the school kids in their Climate Action March. We are all moved by the actions of our youth worldwide but most especially the passion and engagement of our local kids. City Hall was aware of the Climate March taking place last Friday and both Councillor Goodwin and Councillor Oakley attended and marched with the students. Councillor Oakley sits on the KYAN Advisory Group and encouraged the students to march with the world on Friday. Several City Managers and staff also joined the youth as they marched outside the building and on the Platzl.

The City of Kimberley is seen as a leader in climate change action. Council has made reducing the City’s impact on the environment a strategic focus area, and has taken strides towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). The City has been recognized as a BC Climate Action Community by the provincial government in each of the past several years. Kimberley’s SunMine, e-charging stations, energy efficient building incentive program, and hybrid bylaw vehicle has helped us further reach our planned target of a 33% reduction in GHGs from our 2007 baseline to 2020. We have almost reached that goal and we take steps daily to meet it.

We know it isn’t enough. We know our planet is facing a crisis. We also know that we are doing our best to make change. Council and staff have been working on new plans for 2020 and beyond. We welcome you to view the City’s Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program (CARIP) Public Report for 2018 to see all of the ways the City of Kimberley is committed to reducing our GHGs. https://kimberley.civicweb.net/document/64953

Again, thank you for supporting Kimberley’s youth and climate action. Council and staff are inspired daily by the passion of our community and our youth and we welcome your feedback and suggestions as we work to put an end to climate change.

Pamela Walsh

Manager of Community Development & Communications

City of Kimberley

Previous story
Letter: Our youth inspire us

Just Posted

PROFILE: Goldsbury running for Liberals in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time Kootenay entrepreneur hoping to bring experience to federal government

Kootenay-Columbia election debate and forum roundup

A look at what election-related events are happening Kootenay-Columbia during the campaign

Kimberley Dynamiters 5 and 0 after double overtime victory over Fernie

The Kimberley Dynamiters pushed their record to 5 wins and no losses… Continue reading

Know it All: Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment guide

Stage Light operators needed at Centre 64 Do you have theatre in… Continue reading

World Clean Up Day in Kimberley

Members of the community participated in World Clean Up Day with JCI Kootenay

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

LETTER: City of Kimberley responds to climate action rally comments

We truly appreciate receiving concerns from the community. I’m also glad that… Continue reading

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Czech Republic, England advance at lacrosse world championship in B.C.

Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

Most Read