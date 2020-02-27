LETTER: Dirt bike trail system proposal

Dear Editor:

As a resident of the Tata Creek area, I am deeply disturbed to learn of a proposal to formalize a dirt biking trail system in the Tata Creek grasslands. This area, which is important habitat for multiple species, both plant and animal, is already severely impacted by motorized “recreation” and in desperate need of increased control and enforcement. This plan will only exacerbate the problem of disappearing wildlife habitat.

It is very discouraging to learn the Regional District of East Kootenay did not immediately reject the dirt bike proposal. The RDEK apparently fails to recognize the natural values of this region and what they mean to the humans who live here, not to mention the wildlife.

I strongly urge BC Rec Sites and Trails to reject this project and begin immediately to implement a means of limiting the appalling impacts on grasslands, wetlands and forests that we see happening all around us.

For further information concerning this proposal and the impact of motorized “recreation”, I refer your readers to wildsight.ca/blog/2020/01/30/defend-tata-creek-grasslands.

Carol Latter

Kimberley, BC

Letters to the editor

