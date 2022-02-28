LETTER: Flying the flag

We had a dilemma in the last few weeks. Do we keep flying our Canadian flag to show our pride in being Canadian or bring it down because it’s true meaning has been corrupted by the far right agenda. We say agenda as we are not sure what they stand for, except some form of anarchy. It is sad that we have become a nation of people suspicious of our Canadian symbol. Nationwide, we feel for the new Canadians who so gladly wave the Canadian flag to show their pride in becoming Canadians as they are now wondering about their safety in doing so. What have we become and what is our future? As the informed majority in this country we must take back our flag and strive toward civil discourse and behaviour. We will keep our flag flying and hope others will do so as well.

Fran Kellington and Rod Uhll

Kimberley