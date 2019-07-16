LETTER: Get off line and get to know your politicians

Your editorial “one day they love you, the next you’re a pinata” was an eye opener. I knew the mistrust of politics and politicians was out there but I didn’t know it was so pronounced!

I’m a man in his mid 70’s who’s been round the block a few times. I can recognize mistrust, deceit, and a phony with the best of them. However, last week I attended the public forum of the Green Party’s Candidate hopefuls (July 4) in Cranbrook. Both women vying to be the candidate; Kerri Wall from Fernie and Abra Brynne from Nelson impressed me and others in the room with their integrity, honesty and commitment to serve this Riding.

Perhaps if folks left their social media platforms for a while, where bitter attitudes are often forged, and get out to meet those running for public office the Angus Reid polls may be more favourable for politicians.

No matter what one may think about our Prime Minister that pinata antic in Red Deer was a disgrace.

Doug Kittle

Halpin St.

Kimberley

