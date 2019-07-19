LETTER: Health Care system needs help

After and painful and frustrating week I have had time to reflect on our Health Care System at the Cranbrook Regional Hospital. I, along with many others, waited in line with much discomfort at the emergency department. Once I finally got service, the folks at the ER triage unit were very professional, compassionate and hard working. this group of professionals is not to blame for ht long waits. The many ambulances coming in also added to the long wait times. We get frustrated, but it is not the fault of the people working there.

Our government has to com up with a better health care system. More people should be fired, a bigger facility is needed to service this region, and more money has to be put into health care. The problem should be addressed immediately, because the situation will only escalate.

I would also like to thank the Kimberley Medical Clinic for diagnosing my problem initially and sending me to Emergency in Cranbrook.

Howard West

Kimberley