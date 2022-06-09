Letter: Kimberley property tax increase difficult to manage

The increase to property taxes in Kimberley for this year is as absurd as city council’s justification of it. A 5.58% increase combined with rising property values has personally resulted in a 24% increase to my taxes. The insert with the taxes that claims “A single-family home assessed at $426,770 will see an increase in approximately $136.14” seems like an attempt to downplay how hard we’re actually being hit by this increase by offering a number that does not take into account the very real and very significant property value increases our city has been experiencing. The overall effect of this leads me to wonder if city council is being woefully ignorant or maliciously greedy in an economic climate that’s becoming harder and harder to navigate for the average family.

Jonathan Sorensen

Kimberley