LETTER: Kootenay Lake Ferry

A recent press release “Kootenay Lake Ferry Service Improvements” reports that BC will start dredging the West Arm this fall starting Sept 24 until November 30th from 7 am to 5.30 pm 6 days a week with possible night Shifts.

This is a MAJOR, MAJOR DREDGING PROJECT as compared to the earlier suggestions that only minor dredging will be needed to allow better ferry access to the Balfour terminal.

This can only adversely impact already fragile West Arm fishing. Has there been a proper review of the consequences? What will dumping the dredged material in the main lake do?

Balfour businesses and Queens Bay NIMBYS were somehow able in 2016 to achieve a political decision to retain the terminal at Balfour aided by a $9000 grant from the Regional District of Central Kootenay with virtually no input sought from those who actually use the ferry.

The Ministry of Transport had planned to build a new terminal at Queens Bay that would reduce the ferry trip from 35 minutes to 17 minutes and allow hourly year round service, similar to the Galena Bay – Shelter Bay ferry on highway 23 to Revelstoke.

Sincerely

Tom Lymbery

Gray Creek BC