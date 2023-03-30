Letter: More on Marysville development

I am writing regarding the proposal, now before City Council, to build a McDonald’s restaurant and gas station at the entrance to Kimberley in Marysville.

A lot of people have worked very hard since the Sullivan mine closed to make Kimberley a good place to be.

Let’s not flush all that hard work down the drain with one bad decision to allow this proposal to proceed.

And for those that are concerned about how this might affect our town’s reputation, I think being known as “the little town that said “no” to McDonalds” will do more for the community’s future than a dozen fast food restaurants.

Kent Goodwin

Kimberley City Councilor – 2011-2022

My name is Aidan McKenna and I am a resident of Kimberley.I am strongly opposed to the proposed McDonalds in Marysville.

Not only will the proposed McDonalds not diversify the tax base, fully integrate into the local economy, and encourage local development; but it will also detract from what makes Kimberley uniquely Kimberley.

One of the reasons Kimberley was voted the Best Small Town in BC is because Kimberley celebrates and supports local innovation and development. By allowing cooperate development to infiltrate the local food and service market, Kimberley will be signalling that it is willing to become like every other small mountain in BC.

We cannot not allow the rezoning of the Marysville land and the development of a McDonalds. Let’s continue to encourage and support local development for local benefit.

Signed a concerned resident,

Aidan McKenna

Marysville’s Big Mac Attack !

Industrial land around Kimberley is common, but mostly unusable, because it has not received servicing or environmental remediation. The Marysville Storage land is usable Industrial and should be kept industrial for the wide spectrum of uses that the zoning supports ( such as Industrial studios, industrial workshops, specialized forms of manufacturing, advanced technology, etc…).

The City of Kimberley Planning Department wrote an extensive – well researched – report that concluded that industrial land is becoming endangered and should be protected for its intended use. I agree!

The City of Kimberley Planning Department has done a fantastic job of following the Official Community Plan ( representing the “spirit and culture” of a community) and has embraced that intent into their recommendation.

Instead of frowning upon the Planning Department’s conclusion to keep Industrial land zoned as Industrial, politicians in Kimberley City Hall should be taking staff out to a fun evening of beer and great food at a local eatery – and thanking them for their good work!!

Sincerely

Darryl Oakley

Kimberley

I commend the authors of the three Letters to the Editor in the March 28 edition of the Kimberley Bulletin. These letters are “a must read” for any concerned Kimberley resident, most especially our council members.

I agree that allowing a McDonalds/gas station to be built in Marysville is not a thoughtful, progressive nor healthy undertaking.

Saying that this project would increase Kimberley’s tax base and provide employment is a valid point. However, it is a “short term” view and would appear to go against the healthy, quality lifestyle that Kimberley is now famous for.

Those who need a “McDonalds fix” need only to drive 20 minutes to Cranbrook and those who need gas have ample choices right here.

Let’s help Kimberley stay the course for health and a quality lifestyle.

Dr. Craig Spowart, DMD